HelloGold Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One HelloGold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HelloGold has a total market cap of $445,220.68 and approximately $55.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.11 or 0.00624943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00065867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023383 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.