Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.48

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HHI traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 157.50 ($2.06). The company had a trading volume of 99,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,276. The stock has a market cap of £202.54 million and a P/E ratio of 64.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06. Henderson High Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 110.08 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 164 ($2.14).

In other news, insider Margaret Littlejohns bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £765 ($999.48).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

