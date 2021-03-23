Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.30

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BOOT opened at GBX 280 ($3.66) on Tuesday. Henry Boot has a 1-year low of GBX 182 ($2.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 267.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The stock has a market cap of £372.95 million and a PE ratio of 15.58.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

