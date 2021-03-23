Herbalist Token (HERB) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Herbalist Token (CURRENCY:HERB) traded up 41.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Herbalist Token has a market capitalization of $201,442.88 and $1,518.00 worth of Herbalist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Herbalist Token has traded up 244.6% against the US dollar. One Herbalist Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Herbalist Token

HERB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Herbalist Token’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,499,999,999 tokens. Herbalist Token’s official Twitter account is @herbalistoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Herbalist Token’s official website is www.herbalisttoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Herb Coin is an open-source PoW/PoS (Proof-of-Work/Proof-of-Stake) cryptocurrency for fast, private and secure microtransactions. The coin is reborn from a previous project also named HerbCoin. “

Herbalist Token Token Trading

