Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $112.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 25,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 221,650 shares.The stock last traded at $97.00 and had previously closed at $98.23.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Get Herc alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Herc by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after purchasing an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Herc by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.76.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.