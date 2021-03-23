Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,052,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,373 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 3.43% of Heritage Commerce worth $18,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 62,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,534,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

HTBK stock opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $693.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

