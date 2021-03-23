HEROcoin (PLAY) 1-Day Volume Tops $159,898.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $159,898.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00049621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.20 or 0.00620656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00066949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00023559 BTC.

HEROcoin Coin Profile

HEROcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

