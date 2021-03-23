Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.

HES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.16. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 23,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $1,698,975.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,172,940.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,183,974.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,806 in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners now owns 9,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hess by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

