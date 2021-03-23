High Falls Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,636 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,522,000 after buying an additional 51,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,970,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,335,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,770,000 after buying an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,327,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,326,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $101.22. The stock had a trading volume of 483,848 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

