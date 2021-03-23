High Falls Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

High Falls Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,229,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.72. 645,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,671,985. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.40. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

