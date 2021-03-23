High Falls Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

High Falls Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for 2.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,296,000 after acquiring an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 720,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after acquiring an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 649,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $73.90. 681,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36.

