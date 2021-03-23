High Falls Advisors Inc Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.6% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.94. The company had a trading volume of 34,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

