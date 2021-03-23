High Falls Advisors Inc Has $6.92 Million Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 51.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,612 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after buying an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,072,000 after purchasing an additional 261,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,044,000 after purchasing an additional 431,740 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.66. 98,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,328. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00.

