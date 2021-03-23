High Falls Advisors Inc Raises Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.82. The stock had a trading volume of 622,822 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.02.

