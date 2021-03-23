High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 19,099 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,099 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 1.03% of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth $3,185,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,332. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $23.70.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

