High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 22,450 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

High Falls Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,450 shares during the quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

FDL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,382. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.03.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

