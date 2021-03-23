High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 2,451 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

High Falls Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 3.0% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $10,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $2,548,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.83. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,613. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.88. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

