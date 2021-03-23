High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 30,495 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,495 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 4.4% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 230,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 301.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 113,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 85,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $68.39. 2,945,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.