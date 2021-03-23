High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 41,050 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

High Falls Advisors Inc cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,050 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.64. 305,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,512,768. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

