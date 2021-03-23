Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,492 ($32.56).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

HIK opened at GBX 2,237 ($29.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,290.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,506.06. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.16. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) per share, with a total value of £33,975 ($44,388.56). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 31,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,206 ($28.82), for a total value of £701,375.64 ($916,351.76).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

