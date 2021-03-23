Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 8.7%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.10. 89,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,181,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nomura raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

