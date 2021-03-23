Holo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $232.83 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Holo has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market cap of $1.23 billion and $232.83 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00049449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00620154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00068379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Holo Profile

HOT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 168,458,724,847 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org

Buying and Selling Holo

