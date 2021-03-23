Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 498.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hologic by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Hologic by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Hologic by 55.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.82. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

