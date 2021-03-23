Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) is Barr E S & Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Barr E S & Co. reduced its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,038,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,700 shares during the quarter. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) makes up about 3.5% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Barr E S & Co. owned about 1.23% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $39,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 65.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 37,319 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,687. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

