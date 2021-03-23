Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Trading Up 3.2%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT)’s share price was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 339,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64.

In other Home Point Capital news, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $685,544.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,429,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,213.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,118,937 shares of company stock worth $86,566,274.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.