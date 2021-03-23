Homeros (HMR) Achieves Market Cap of $26.58 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00049595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $347.79 or 0.00629534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00066284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

