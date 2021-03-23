HOMIHELP (HOMI) Price Tops $2.94 on Major Exchanges

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP token can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00005374 BTC on popular exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $73,899.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.84 or 0.00475039 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00140255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.19 or 0.00806578 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

