Honest Price Reaches $0.0235 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $41,760.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.03 or 0.00464051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00062972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00149404 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00052179 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.58 or 0.00773788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00074551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.