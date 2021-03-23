Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 319,996 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,996 shares during the period. Amicus Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.7% of Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $50,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,113,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,505,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,259,000 after buying an additional 1,215,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,877,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,149,000 after buying an additional 908,634 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,541,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after buying an additional 522,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,731,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

FOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $233,095.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697,756.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $166,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,896,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,014 shares of company stock worth $2,201,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.33. 94,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,237. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.