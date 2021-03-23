Hood River Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 734,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Tattooed Chef at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTCF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $2,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 33,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company primarily offers products, such as ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower crust pizza.

