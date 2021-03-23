Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,280 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $24,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.89. 17,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,577. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.49. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.