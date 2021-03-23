Hood River Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,813 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Integra LifeSciences worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after purchasing an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,473,000 after buying an additional 206,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 260,107 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 116,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 214,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $14,619,641.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,022,386 shares of company stock worth $69,884,703. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

NASDAQ IART traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $66.05. 17,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.37. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

