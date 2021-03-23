Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $23.45 Million Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $23,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,876,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,618,000 after purchasing an additional 151,624 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,048 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,903,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,721,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

IOVA traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.11. 72,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 0.94. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

