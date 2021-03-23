Hood River Capital Management LLC Has $30.18 Million Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $30,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,976,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,433,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,388,000 after purchasing an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,417,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,663 shares of company stock worth $16,990,668 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.77. 26,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.93 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

