Hood River Capital Management LLC Sells 314,170 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,170 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 2.61% of Boot Barn worth $32,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $27,734,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,715.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 235,801 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 259,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 168,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $4.39 on Tuesday, hitting $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,791. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $69.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $170,225.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,849 shares of company stock worth $13,277,447 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

