Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 11.3% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned about 4.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $658,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 33.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 32.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $1,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.65. 38,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,663. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $96.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,642.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,193,121. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.58.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.