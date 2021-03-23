H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.42

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.42 and traded as high as C$14.76. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$14.63, with a volume of 613,829 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HR.UN shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Froom sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$116,200. Also, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,308,609 shares in the company, valued at C$16,992,287.87. Insiders sold a total of 28,382 shares of company stock worth $398,481 in the last 90 days.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:HR.UN)

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.