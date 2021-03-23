H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:HAT opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £114.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.26. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Get H&T Group alerts:

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for H&T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.