H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Increases Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:HAT opened at GBX 287 ($3.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £114.41 million and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 294.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 263.26. H&T Group has a 1 year low of GBX 195 ($2.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 5.35.
H&T Group Company Profile
