HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.18 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and approximately $55,406.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,105.32 or 0.99744871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00035318 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.66 or 0.00381306 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00282945 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.29 or 0.00699217 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00079290 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003028 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

