Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,079 Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Navistar International comprises about 0.4% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Navistar International by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $391,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,269 shares of company stock valued at $407,927. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Navistar International Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.