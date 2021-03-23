Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Has $16.66 Million Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Varian Medical Systems comprises about 6.4% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Varian Medical Systems worth $16,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,985 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,193,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after buying an additional 553,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VAR. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,489. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.33.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

