Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Makes New $11.67 Million Investment in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 276,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,669,000. Slack Technologies makes up 4.5% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Slack Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,857,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,921,000 after acquiring an additional 808,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,842,000 after buying an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,549,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,652,000 after buying an additional 745,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Slack Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,845,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,727,000 after buying an additional 1,195,783 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $289,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.16.

Shares of WORK stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,999,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.72 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Slack Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CFO Allen Shim sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $65,378.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,160,538.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 114,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $4,814,246.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,976,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,861. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

