Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Makes New $12.91 Million Investment in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,913,000. Inphi accounts for 5.0% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Inphi at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPHI traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, hitting $161.63. 444,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Inphi Co. has a 1-year low of $62.59 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -125.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.38.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

