Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,974,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,776. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.