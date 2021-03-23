Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,437 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,000. Xilinx makes up 6.4% of Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,606 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,522,000 after buying an additional 187,090 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,936 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,820 shares in the last quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xilinx by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.13. 2,780,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,086. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.35. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Xilinx news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.