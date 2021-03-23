Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.97

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.97 and traded as high as $34.52. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 58,811 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $215.17 million, a P/E ratio of 142.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 2.66%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $55,582.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HURC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 179.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hurco Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 63.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hurco Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hurco Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

