Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2021


Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.68. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

HYFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

