Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $69.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.68. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

HYFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

