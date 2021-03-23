I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 177.5% against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC on exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $116,954.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.45 or 0.00379630 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004894 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00026477 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.12 or 0.06160044 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,765,769 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

