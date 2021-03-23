iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $482.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. Equities analysts expect that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iCAD by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iCAD by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iCAD by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

