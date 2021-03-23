ICON (ICX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.20 Billion

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $151.84 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $2.02 or 0.00003701 BTC on exchanges.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 594,606,134 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

